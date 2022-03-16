AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky's Howard

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels dominated No. 1 seed Baylor for the first 30 minutes of their round of 32 matchup in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament on Saturday. That’s when Baylor started a massive comeback fueled by their full court press defense and aided by several questionable calls and non-calls from the refs that had all of social media talking about a conspiracy.
A Virginia Tech swimmer bumped out of the NCAA finals by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas claims her spot was stolen and has publicly blasted the collegiate sports authority for letting the controversial athlete compete in the women's division. Hungarian-born swimmer Reka Gyorgy penned a letter to the NCAA arguing that...
Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
Charles Barkley has had some picks go his way, but a lot of his other picks have not. Barkley was going over his bracket on Saturday night and one of the teams that he had going pretty far was Colorado State. In fact, he had Colorado State losing to Arizona in Elite Eight.
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
Tempers are flaring in this afternoon’s game between Baylor and North Carolina. During the second half of action, Tar Heels forward Brady Manek was ejected for throwing an elbow at Jeremy Sochan. Manek appeared to be frustrated after Sochan initially boxed him out. After re-establishing position, Manek struck Sochan...
Lia Thomas’ time as a collegiate swimmer is over. The transgender Penn swimmer, who competes for the women’s team after undergoing hormone therapy, finished her career at the NCAA Championships this weekend. Thomas, who has had a controversial 2021-22 season inside of the pool, finished her career with...
