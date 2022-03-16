ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Pine River Road, St. Charles Street closes for tree work

By Andrew Mullin
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXbWj_0egwtxA500
Road closure map. (Courtesy of City of Midland)

Pine River Road and St. Charles Street in Midland are closed to traffic through March 17 for tree work.

The streets near the Redcoats Softball Complex will also be closed on as City of Midland Forestry crews perform tree work near the roadway, weather permitting. Work is estimated to conclude by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Once work has been completed, closed streets will reopen to vehicle traffic.

The following streets will be closed to through traffic while work is underway:

  • St. Charles Street at Poseyville Road
  • Whitman Drive at Towsley Street
  • Pine River Road at Gray Road

Traffic on Poseyville Road will be detoured around the closures using westbound Ashby Road to Grey Road. Traffic on Pine River Road will detour southbound on Grey Road to Ashby Road.

Due to poor seasonal road conditions, motorists are discouraged from using Patterson Road to bypass road closures, and are encouraged to follow the posted detour route.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 989-837-6930.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
Midland, MI
Government
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
646
Followers
437
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy