Pine River Road, St. Charles Street closes for tree work

Road closure map. (Courtesy of City of Midland)

Pine River Road and St. Charles Street in Midland are closed to traffic through March 17 for tree work.

The streets near the Redcoats Softball Complex will also be closed on as City of Midland Forestry crews perform tree work near the roadway, weather permitting. Work is estimated to conclude by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Once work has been completed, closed streets will reopen to vehicle traffic.

The following streets will be closed to through traffic while work is underway:

St. Charles Street at Poseyville Road

Whitman Drive at Towsley Street

Pine River Road at Gray Road

Traffic on Poseyville Road will be detoured around the closures using westbound Ashby Road to Grey Road. Traffic on Pine River Road will detour southbound on Grey Road to Ashby Road.

Due to poor seasonal road conditions, motorists are discouraged from using Patterson Road to bypass road closures, and are encouraged to follow the posted detour route.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 989-837-6930.