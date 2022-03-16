ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Greece's National Bank grows profit, aims for dividend

By George Georgiopoulos
 4 days ago

(Adds CEO comment, details)

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG), Greece’s second-largest lender by market value, on Wednesday reported higher net profit in October-to-December compared to the third quarter on the back of lower loan impairment provisions.

NBG, 40% owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said net earnings from continued operations reached 120 million euros ($131.96 million) from 91 million euros in the third quarter.

Provisions for impaired loans dropped 25% quarter-on-quarter to 49 million euros in the fourth quarter with its so-called non-performing exposures (NPE) down to 7.0% of its loan book from 11.9% at the end of September.

“The NPE ratio in Greece ... was reduced by seven percentage points on an annual basis, bringing us closer to the 6% target by the end of 2022, a year earlier than planned,” Chief Executive Paul Mylonas said.

He said the bank aims to approach the average European NPE ratio of 3% and see further normalisation in loan impairment provisions.

Banks in Greece have been working to reduce a pile of non-performing credit, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis that shrank the economy by a quarter. NBG’s stock of NPEs in Greece stood at 2.1 billion euros at the end of December.

NBG’s full-year net earnings from continued operations grew to 833 million euros ($916.05 million) from 590 million in 2020.

Apart from energy, the bank said Greece’s direct exposure to Russia via exports, tourism and foreign direct investment is very limited and amounts to 0.3% of GDP. But about one third of the country’s energy imports come from Russia.

NBG said it has zero direct exposure to Russia.

“Our improving profitability and our strong capital adequacy ratios will allow us to implement a prudent dividend payout policy in the near future,” Mylonas said. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Ed Osmond)

Comments / 0

