San Diego, CA

Body Cam Shows San Diego Woman Shot Dead by Officers She Stabbed for Serving Eviction Notice

By TooFab Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chaotic footage shows Yan Li running at multiple officers with a large knife. An eviction notice turned fatal in San Diego when police shot an enraged woman who stabbed an officer in the chest. On Friday, San Diego Sheriff's Department (warning: graphic content) posted footage of the harrowing...

Comments / 25

Space Force Cadet
3d ago

Mental . Many landlords approve tenants that are different from what they try to appear. If I was landlord, this would never happen to me. I am sorry but stereotypes are there for a reason and I am not talking about that because she is Asian. I am SURE there were red flags pointing to her mental state

3
home grown cali guy
3d ago

shouldn't have charged them with a knife. ended up getting killed over it

7
Lance
3d ago

No she was in here home !!! That was murder!!!! She shouldn’t have died, mental health should have priority. Bullies like these cops act like Putin!! They need to give up there badges, they’re the example, to protect and serve. They could have handled that differently.

2
