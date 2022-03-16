Pothole Repairs Underway In City Of Camden, Across County

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Eyewitness News was in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood on Wednesday, where lawmakers are focused on potholes. The city says it’s working to repair the damage from winter weather.

Since December crews in the county have filled more than 2,000 potholes, using 90 tons of asphalt.

Both the city of Camden, and Camden County, say repair efforts continue at a quick pace.

“It’s a great partnership when Camden City and Camden County works together to fill these holes. We’ve done a great job since December and we’re going to continue to a better job as we continue this spring,” Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes so crews can take action.

Camden residents can report pot holes in their neighborhood by contacting the Mayor’s Office at (856) 757-7200 or mayor@ci.camden.nj.us or by contacting the Camden Department of Public Works at (856) 757-7132, (856) 757-7034 or publicworks@ci.camden.nj.us . Residents can also report pot holes on county roads by going to www.camdencounty.com/service/public-works/county-road-report-form/ or by calling (856) 566-2980.