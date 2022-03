Click here to read the full article. Another day, another voice in the chorus of complaints about changes to the Oscars telecast. For the last month, much of Hollywood has been up in arms about the provocative decision to eliminate eight Oscar categories from the live ABC broadcast, with executive producer Will Packer opting instead to pre-tape the below-the-line categories and edit the acceptance speeches into the show to save time. One of those categories is Best Film Editing, and Hollywood’s top editors are none too happy about the move. American Cinema Editors, the organization devoted to honoring film editing that hosts...

MOVIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO