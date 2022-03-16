ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Scott Announces $4.9M Investment For Lexington Market Redevelopment

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced Baltimore City will provide $4.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help complete the redevelopment of Lexington Market.

The Mayor’s Office said the project and its vendors have faced COVID-related construction and labor price increases, but are on track to open this Fall. The ARPA investment is designed to address the cost increases and maintain minority vendor participation.

The new merchant mix at Lexington Market increases Black ownership from the current 5% to nearly 50% and increases female ownership to 50%. The mix is in line with the Mayor’s priority pillar for Equitable Neighborhood Development.

“We want to redevelop and modernize Baltimore’s iconic Lexington Market without leaving behind the minority businesses that made the old Lexington Market truly special,” Scott said. “These funds are going directly to vendors to help us reach the finish line for opening this uniquely Baltimore destination this summer while ensuring that minority businesses are put at the center of our work to grow the downtown economy.”

The Mayor’s office said the allocation will also enable Faidley’s Seafood, a Baltimore institution of nearly 150 years, to remain in Lexington Market. Last Summer, Faidley’s told WJZ the business was hanging on by a thread after receiving little assistance during the pandemic.

Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old Lexington Market is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.

The transformation calls for a new 61,000-square-foot market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.

Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in February 2020.

Comments / 3

living the dream always
4d ago

What a waste of money. Someone from the outside needs to follow the money to see who’s pockets it’s going to. They just rebuilt Lexington mkt.

Reply
5
 

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Raises Prevailing Wage For Construction Workers On City Projects

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Construction workers on many city-funded projects will make at least $22 per hour starting this year, Mayor Brandon Scott said. The Board of Estimates earlier this week approved raising the base rate of pay from $8 per hour to $22 per hour, roughly equating to a $43,000 annual salary, on all municipal contracts above $5,000. All workers in the construction trades are impacted by the change, with the exception of contractors on federally funded Housing and Urban Development projects, whose wage is set by the U.S. Department of Labor. “This is about making sure that workers in the construction trades...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Officials Celebrate Completion Of Edmondson Avenue Bridge Reconstruction Project

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City officials lauded the completion of the Edmondson Avenue Bridge reconstruction project on Friday. Standing 70 feet over the Gwynns Falls and the CSX Railroad, the span was more than 100 years old and nearly two football fields long. “The reconstruction of the Edmondson Avenue Bridge is a major milestone for communities in west Baltimore and commuters along US Route 40,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We are committed to improving our transportation infrastructure throughout the city, and we thank our federal partners for their support in reconstructing this historic bridge along a crucial east-west corridor which will serve...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Fill Up Their Tanks After Gas Tax Suspension Becomes Law

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are seeing some relief at the gas pumps this weekend after Gov. Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation that suspends the state’s 36-cent-per-gallon gas tax.  Hogan and Maryland General Assembly leaders signed the legislation into law on Friday, enacting the suspension for 30 days.  “As soon as I saw the numbers change I was like, well, it’s time to fill everything up,” said a man named Zach who was filling up his car and power washer at a gas station on Key Highway on Saturday afternoon.  Maryland is the first state in the country to lift its gas tax.  Gas prices...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Local Cannabis Business Owner Makes Bid To Bring Diversity To Booming Industry

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Wendy Bronfein is hoping to pave the way for more women to lead in the booming medical cannabis industry.     “The medical cannabis industry is a place that’s ripe for female participation,” she said.   Bronfein is the co-founder of Curio Wellness, a medical cannabis company based in Timonium. Her business has launched the Curio Investment Fund which is providing $30 million dollars in capital funding for women, minorities and disabled veterans to open their own Curio Wellness franchise location.   “What we did was create an investment fund to allow the diversity of this industry to expand,” said Bronfein.   A 2021 MJBizDaily report found that female...
TIMONIUM, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Glove Manufacturing Plant Planned In Baltimore County Expected to Generate Over 2,000 Jobs

SPARROWS POINT, M.d. (WJZ) — Medical supply company United Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a new medical-grade glove manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point.   The company will renovate an old Bethlehem Steel warehouse and invest $350 million dollars to build the facility.  This former Bethlehem Steel warehouse in Sparrow Point is being turned into a $350 million medical-grade glove manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring over 2,000 new jobs to the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/sESgWFnKg7 — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022 “To see this building now be transformed from that manufacturing to a new form of manufacturing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bubble Tea Coming To Lexington Market, Southern Food Vendor Remains

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bubble tea lovers in Baltimore will have a new spot to sip the in-demand Vietnamese drink, conveniently located at the newly renovated Lexington Market. Baltimore-based developer Seawall on Wednesday announced Kokee Tea, a family-owned business with a current location at the Annapolis Mall, is the latest new vendor at Lexington Market. The business is run by father and son James and David Park “It’s all family running Kokee Tea; in the new Lexington Market, we’re excited for new customers to try bubble tea at our second location,” said co-owner James Park. Park previously operated Bargain Outlet at Lexington Market. After...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Project To Restore Chesapeake Bay Islands To Begin Combating Erosion

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District is planning to begin a new project to restore two Chesapeake Bay Islands that have slowly been eroding away.   “They’ve eroded over time due to climate change and just rough Chesapeake Bay wave energy,” said Trevor Cyran, Civil Works Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers.   The Mid-Bay Island Project will rebuild James and Barren Islands, located off the coast of Dorchester County. It is expected to begin in September.   The project will use material dredged up from the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay’s navigation channels that lead to the Port of Baltimore.   “We...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foggy weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the weather. Schools Closures Delays Cecil County Public Schools, 2-hour delay Kent County Public Schools, 90-minute delay Talbot County Public Schools, 2-hour delay Queen Anne County Public Schools, 90-minute delay – no morning Pre-K Colleges Closures Delays Child Care Closures Delays Government Closures Delays Businesses Closures Delays COVID-19 Testing Centers Closures Delays    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Advocates Call On Baltimore County To Draw New Map, Likening Proposed Districts To Jim Crow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of advocates on Friday called on the Baltimore County Council to redraw the boundaries for its seven councilmanic districts, saying a recently released court-ordered proposal does not provide a second majority-Black precinct. The speakers, many of whom are plaintiffs in a lawsuit last year challenging an earlier map or represented groups that are, compared the proposal the council submitted earlier this month to the racist Jim Crow laws that maintained racial segregation in the 19th and 20th centuries. “The Baltimore County Council must propel itself into the 21st century and leave behind the vestiges of Jim Crow...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Budget Eyes $800M For Future Education Plan Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — In a year of extraordinary budget surpluses, Maryland lawmakers are planning to set aside $800 million to cover future costs of the state’s sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. As the Maryland Senate neared a vote on the state budget for the next fiscal year, Sen. Guy Guzzone said the decision was made in recognition of last week’s announcement that revenues are projected to be $1.6 billion higher than previously estimated, on top of a budget surplus that already was huge. Guzzone, the Senate budget chairman, said the bill also would help “to avoid previous...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland One Step Closer To No Longer Resetting Clocks Twice A Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly—passed in the House—would make daylight saving time permanent in the state.  Days after moving our clocks forward, many are still getting used to the time difference. “It affects everything, like your sleep,” said Danielle, a resident of Baltimore. “This week, I’m all screwed up,” Baltimore resident Erika said.  State lawmakers are now pushing for permanent daylight saving time. House Bill 126 was introduced in January and passed in the House in February. It could move on to the Senate as early as next week.  But it needs surrounding states to do the same, like...
BALTIMORE, MD
