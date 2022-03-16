ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Mrs. Doubtfire' stars reflect on Robin Williams at 90s Con

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqzpt_0egwspHK00

"Mrs. Doubtfire" stars Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub reunited at Connecticut's Hartford Convention Center last weekend for the first 90s Con .

Speaking about the beloved 1993 movie -- and their friendship -- nearing its 30th anniversary, the two reflected on working with late comedy legend Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014.

"I have so many moments of him being kind and looking me in the eye and and talking to me very gently," Wilson told ABC Audio. "He was a very gentle and quiet, introverted person underneath."

Wilson said Williams also often acted "silly, like making his carpet bag bark like a dog and making little hand puppets that would talk to you and make little jokes."

"I consider myself incredibly lucky to have known him," the "Matilda" star added.

Jakub said Williams "was very open about his issues with mental wellness" and taught her "it was OK to be vulnerable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0WyS_0egwspHK00
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Robin Williams in a scene from the film "Mrs. Doubtfire," 1993.

"What was most meaningful to me was to see that human beneath the comedic act," she added.

Jakub said Williams had "a massive impact" on her. She has since launched the mental health resource platform Blue Mala.

Wilson and Jakub, who were 6 and 14 when filming "Mrs. Doubtfire," shared how Sally Field and Williams teamed up to take care of them on set. Jakub said the two treated them "like we were their kids" by ensuring "we had time to just be kids and not always be working all the time."

Wilson agreed that the two were "parental," and said, "Sally would get down to my level and help me with my lines. They treated us like we were kids, but they also helped us with our responsibilities."

"﻿Mrs. Doubtfire," directed by Chris Columbus and based on Anne Fine's 1987 novel "Alias Madame Doubtfire," won the Oscar for best makeup and has spawned a Broadway show based on the film.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Where are the child stars of Mrs Doubtfire now?

It's been over 25 years since Mrs Doubtfire set her chest alight while cooking over a hob, air-guitared with a broom and inspired others with her homemade 'fresh cream' face-mask. The 90s film - which featured the amazing Robin Williams as the lead role, and Sally Field as his estranged...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Alexis Stone Looks Unrecognizable As Mrs. Doubtfire At Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Mrs. Doubtfire graced Paris Fashion Week with her presence! Alexis Stone pulled off a fabulous recreation of the nanny with a floral Balenciaga dress for their fashion show. Alexis Stone proved that nanny chic may be the next style trend! Alexis, also known by the name Elliot Joseph Rentz, pulled off an impressive drag queen version of Mrs. Doubtfire from the Robin Williams film at Paris Fashion Week. In a dream team collaboration, Mrs. Doubtfire was styled in Balenciaga and made a brief cameo during their Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. For some reference, see the pic below for what Alexis looks like pre-Doubtfire.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Ok Magazine

Bruce Willis Seeing Red Over Ex Demi Moore Making Nice With Former Beau Ashton Kutcher After He Humiliated Her

Now that Demi Moore is back on good terms with Ashton Kutcher, it’s vexing her other ex Bruce Willis. A source tells OK! the G.I. Jane star, 59 — who dumped Kutcher in 2011 after he cheated on her with a much-younger woman — recently filmed an AT&T Super Bowl commercial with his current wife, Mila Kunis, whom he hooked up with the following year.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Amy Carlson Left the Show

A few seasons ago, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg’s character saw his on-screen wife Amy Carlson leave the show. Why did she do it?. Carlson played Linda Reagan opposite Wahlberg’s own Danny Reagan. The actress added a solid character to the show itself. Blue Bloods had a great storyline going. So, what gives? We get a little insight from CBR.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Field
Person
Mara Wilson
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Lisa Jakub
Person
Anne Fine
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Mental Health#Friendship#Blue Mala
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy