ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French Open

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the French Open even if he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 as long as the...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
KESQ

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from BNP Paribas Open

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury. "I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open. I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately, I won't be able to do so this year. I have had a pain in my arm on and off since Doha which today intensified overnight and together with my team I had to make a very tough decision to withdraw. I will focus on getting the right treatment as soon as possible and I hope I can be back on the court soonest."
FRANCE
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic recalls: 'Roger Federer knows how to defend and attack'

The 19-year-old Novak Djokovic was eager to chase big goals after a breakthrough run in 2006, kicking off the next season with the Adelaide title. Heading to the USA for the opening Masters 1000 events of the year, Djokovic lost the Indian Wells final to Rafael Nadal and avenged the defeat in the Miami quarter-final to advance into the last four.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Arenas#Sports Writer#Russian#Ap Sports#Grand Slam
Robb Report

Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich’s Two Superyachts Are Sailing Towards Each Other in the Mediterranean

Click here to read the full article. Russian oligarch and billionaire Roman Abramovich is on the move—and so are his superyachts. After being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the billionaire was last seen on March 14 at an airport in Israel, where he has dual citizenship, according to Reuters. Abramovich, who is currently worth an estimated $7.1 billion, according to Forbes, appears to be moving his yachts to safer waters. His 533-foot superyacht Eclipse, normally anchored year-round in the Caribbean, has been sailing east towards the Mediterranean since February 21, according to global ship tracking platform MarineTraffic. As...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Tennis World Usa

Former ATP player opens up on Novak Djokovic's status

The Mutua Madrid Open chose the five best matches in its history to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the tournament. After a vote through social networks in which more than 70,000 fans participated to choose their favorite, these were the matches that were the winners among all the votes received.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ

Slokar a surprise winner in World Cup slalom; Shiffrin 8th

MERIBEL, France (AP) — There was a surprise winner of the final slalom of the World Cup ski season. Andreja Slokar stepped up with a career-best result to win at the World Cup Finals meeting in the sunny French Alps. Olympic champion Petra Vlhová was third and the new World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin was eighth. The 24-year-old Slovenian Slokar finished 0.48 seconds ahead of Lena Dürr who let another first-run lead slip as she did at the Beijing Olympics. Slokar never finished better than fourth in World Cup slaloms though she was fifth at the Olympics.
SPORTS
The Spun

Russia Reportedly Makes Decision On Brittney Griner

On Thursday, Russian news agency TASS provided an update on Brittney Griner’s situation. It turns out her detention in Russia has been extended until May 19. Griner was initially detained for the possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil. A criminal case has been opened for this incident. WNBA...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

FIFA allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

March 19 (Reuters) - FIFA has sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and allocated $1 million to the FIFA Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Saturday. More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border, with around...
FIFA
Tennis World Usa

Daniil Medvedev comments on Naomi Osaka being heckled in Indian Wells

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev offered empathy to Naomi Osaka as he insists he understands what the Japanese was going through her Indian Wells second round match. At the start of the second round meeting between Osaka and Veronika Kudermetova, a fan started heckling the Japanese and reportedly yelles "Naomi, you suck!" Osaka was visibly upset, started crying and wanted the fan thrown out of the stadium.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy