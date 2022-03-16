Djokovic, Russian players expected to compete at French Open

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open due to an elbow injury. "I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open. I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately, I won't be able to do so this year. I have had a pain in my arm on and off since Doha which today intensified overnight and together with my team I had to make a very tough decision to withdraw. I will focus on getting the right treatment as soon as possible and I hope I can be back on the court soonest."

FRANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO