Anoosheh Ashoori is returning to the UK alongside fellow British-Iranian, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, after being imprisoned in Iran for almost five years.Mr Ashoori, 67, is a retired civil engineer and father-of-two who was born in Iran and holds dual nationality. In 2017, he was arrested on a routine trip to the country to visit his mother.He was accused of passing intelligence to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and illicitly acquiring money - charges which he denies - and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019.He has been detained in Evin prison in Tehran ever since, and his family said he...

