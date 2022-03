Outside of a few scares here and there against Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman has been a truly unstoppable force throughout his run inside the octagon. Usman joined the UFC in July 2015 fresh off the heels of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 21. Since then, he’s won 15 consecutive bouts and become champion along the way. Now five title defenses deep into his reign, Usman is lapping the competition having fought the same two men in four of his five defenses with the aforementioned Burns being the outlier.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO