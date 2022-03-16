Patriots to sign Terrance Mitchell one-year, $3M deal

Former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) is heading to the Patriots. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old joined the Texans last offseason, inking a two-year, $7.5M deal. He started 13 of his 14 games during his lone season in Houston, collecting 60 tackles, ten passes defended, and one interception. He ended up seeing time in 69 percent of his team’s defensive snaps, and he garnered the second-most defensive snaps (796) in Houston.

Mitchell previously spent three seasons in Cleveland, starting 27 of his 39 games. He’s also had stints with the Bears, Cowboys, and Chiefs.

Now, he’s the Patriots first out-of-house signing of 2022. He might not be a top-tier corner, but he could help to offset the loss of J.C. Jackson, the Pats’ former leading cornerback who joined the Chargers on a five-year, $82.5M deal this week.