ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Voices: Child Q’s abuse reminds us that Black people are dehumanised every day

By Nadine White
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1woo_0egwrpJX00

A Black schoolgirl, known as Child Q, was strip-searched by police while on her period, after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

The search by Metropolitan Police officers took place at the girl’s school in Hackney, without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating, according to a safeguarding report which found the incident was completely unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

Staff at the school called the police and four officers turned up. Two female officers took her into a medical room and subjected her to humiliation of the worst kind, involving the exposure of her intimate body parts. She was forced to spread her legs, use her hands to spread her buttock cheeks, and cough.

“Someone walked into the school, where I was supposed to feel safe, took me away from the people who were supposed to protect me and stripped me naked, while on my period,” the girl said in a statement to the panel.

Wrapping my mind around the perverse degradation of this Black baby has been difficult; fathoming the perpetration of police and sexual violence against her. This violation was completely enabled by the staff members at her school who apparently saw nothing wrong with this treatment, and sent her back to an exam minutes later. It’s only when Child Q went home later and told her mother that all hell, rightly, broke loose.

A less-discussed fact is that school staff had wrongly accused the girl of possession of cannabis weeks before, and – despite their mistake – threatened the child and her mother with the prospect of expulsion, in this manner: “If she is found with weed/drugs on her she will not be able to continue her place with [the school].”

The basis for the school’s initial allegation? That Child Q appeared to be “intoxicated”, which, her mother explained, was because she’d been up until late the night before – studying. They also expressed concern about cannabis possession because another student, apparently known to the girl, was excluded for drug possession months before. “Known” to her. This sounds like a joint enterprise sentence: when we say the school-to-prison pipeline is real – believe us.

The details of this case are totally abhorrent. Family members described Child Q as changing from a “happy-go-lucky girl, to a timid recluse that hardly speaks”, who now self-harms and needs counselling.

“Child Q was searched by the police and was asked to go back into the exam without any teacher asking her about how she felt, knowing what she had just gone through,” her mother said. “Their position in the school is being part of the safeguarding team – but they were not acting as if they were a part of that team.

“This makes me sick – the fact that my child had to take her sanitary towel off and put the same dirty towel back on because they would not allow her to use the restroom to clean herself.”

This little girl hasn’t been the same since, and must now live with what’s happened every single day. “I feel like I’m locked in a box, and no one can see or cares that I just want to go back to feeling safe again, my box is collapsing around me, and no-one wants to help,” she said.

Sadly, these types of abuses are perpetrated against Black girls and Black women 365 days a year, in a society where we’re neither believed nor protected by the laws of the land and its institutions. Last night, I was on the phone to a young woman – aged 29, like me – who was on the verge of tears due to being so affected by Child Q’s case. The same thing happened to her when she was a girl.

More than 650 police officers are working in British schools, with many assigned to sites in areas of high deprivation, amid concerns of the disproportionate targeting of Black children. This violence has been enacted by the state – and supported by some of the same politicians who express outrage over Child Q’s case now. Where are we safe?

Black children are perceived as older and more “grown up” through the gaze of white law enforcement – and the adultification of Child Q was a key factor in how she was treated in an incident where she was robbed of something that she’ll never get back: her innocence, the belief that she’d be safe in school.

I, for one, couldn’t consume the contents of the 36-page document in one sitting; because, like many others, I found it deeply triggering and couldn’t do any better, really, than to try and distract myself with music. I tweeted through my frustration; thoughts like, “the school can f*** off with that too”, and liked a myriad of tweets that struck a chord with my sense of sorrow and outrage – that chimed with the collective pain of Black communities, in particular, up and down the country.

These are the cries of Black girls who regularly have injustices visited upon them and are forced to suffer in silence; the weeping of Black women who bear wounds from their childhood – often as a result of racism – and remain overlooked or (worse) ridiculed at the fringe of society. The moans of Black mothers who bend over backwards trying to make a better way for their little ones, often working multiple jobs while balancing their will to protect them from the cruelty that the world metes out to the “other”, and the desire to prepare them for life outside their front doors. The prayers of Black parents that their children will return to them at the end of each day: physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually intact.

Behind the headlines about the plight of Black boys are the forgotten stories of Black girls and women. For example, we’ve only just learned that Black girls are twice as likely to be excluded from school than their white counterparts; years after seeing regular data produced about other groups. A US-based study reveals that Black girls are perceived as less innocent than white girls – starting at age five.

According to research by Sistah Space, 86 per cent of women of African and/or Caribbean heritage in the UK have either been a victim of domestic abuse or know a family member who has been assaulted. However, only 57 per cent of victims said they would report the abuse to the police.

A study from Refuge shows that between March 2020 and June 2021, Black women were 14 per cent less likely to be referred to Refuge for support by police than white survivors of domestic abuse.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Child Q deserves more than an apology from the Metropolitan Police – she needs justice. The police failed her and the school failed her, walking her to peril like a lamb to the slaughter. All too often, schools are hostile environments for Black children and young people – take it from someone who was illegally off-rolled from sixth form and self-taught her AS courses just to stay off the streets.

It’s important to avoid sharing details that will lead to the identification of Child Q, who has suffered enough without the public scrutiny. And, as much as people may be angry and tempted – as I was during a heightened emotional state last night to dig around for the name of the school in an attempt to hold it to account, this should be avoided too, as this could lead to identification of the innocent girl.

From the school to the police – no one has lost their jobs. Everyone has been allowed to simply crack on while Child Q suffers, and should her plight, God forbid, worsen as a result of her trauma, then society will be all too quick to write her off as a failure.

It is essential that the British public – and concerned parties overseas – call upon the government and council to right the wrongs enacted here. It is essential that Black girls are protected.

“On the top of preparing for the most important exams of my life. I can’t go a single day without wanting to scream, shout, cry or just give up,” Child Q said. “Things need to change with all organisations involved. Even I can see that.”

All of this, on the eve of the anniversary of a government-backed report which says the world should look to multicultural Britain as a beacon of hope. With each passing day, we’re reminded of how this world dehumanises Black people – and even our children are seen as fair game.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Child Q Is What Happens When Black Girls Are Robbed Of Their Youth

Warning: The following contains graphic details which some readers may find upsetting. This week, a report published by Hackney Council revealed that in 2020 a 15-year-old Black girl at a Hackney secondary school was strip-searched while on her period, over unfounded suspicions she was in possession of cannabis. The young girl was made to bend over naked, spread her legs and use her hands to spread her buttocks while coughing — this was done on the basis she “smelt of cannabis.” Two female police officers were present during the search, with teachers standing outside the room. The girl’s mother was not notified by the school in advance, and was informed of the incident by her daughter. Three Metropolitan police officers are under investigation as a result, and the report has stated categorically that the search was “insufficiently attuned to her best interests or right to privacy” and that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in choosing to involve the police.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Child Q: Nationwide protests planned after police strip search Black schoolgirl

Protests are planned across Britain in solidarity with a Black schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police while on her period after wrongly being accused of cannabis possession.The teenager, who was 15 years old at the time, was subjected to a “traumatic” search by Metropolitan Police officers at the end of 2020 while attending school without another adult present, and in the knowledge that she was menstruating, a safeguarding review published on Monday concluded. The report, which refers to the girl as Child Q, said that racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor” in the decision to carry out...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Domestic Violence#Drug Possession#Black Boys#Black Women#Metropolitan Police
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

'An Apology Is Just Not Enough For Child Q'

Before December 2020 "Child Q", a 15-year-old Black girl, was described as a ‘happy-go-lucky’ and ‘bubbly child’ – she was a student role model and was awarded the role of prefect. In December 2020 when she was taken out of an exam and strip searched by the Met Police, without adult supervision and whilst she was on her period. Her intimate body parts were forcibly exposed and she was made to take off her sanitary pad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Child Q: Black teenager launches legal action against Met Police after strip search

A Black teenager strip-searched at school by police officers has thanked members of the public for their support, saying it has shown she is “not alone”.The 15-year-old schoolgirl, also known as Child Q, is taking civil action against the Metropolitan Police and her school, the law firm Bhatt Murphy said.She is acting to obtain “cast-iron commitments to ensure this never happens again to any other child”.The case has sparked outrage from politicians, campaigners and members of the wider public, with London mayor Sadiq Khan sharing his “dismay and disgust” and campaigner Patrick Vernon describing the incident as “state rape”. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

New York man gets life for homophobic hate crime at train station

A New York man will go to prison potentially for life for beating a doctor unconscious while hurling homophobic abuse at him.The incident occurred in July 2020 at the Jamaica stop of the Long Island Rail Road in the New York City borough of Queens.After a two-week trial, a jury found Kevin Carroll, 39, guilty of robbery and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.“Our Office successfully prosecuted the defendant after he targeted a man waiting for a train at the Long Island Railroad Jamaica train station in July 2020 and hurled homophobic insults and slurs and then robbed the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Terrorism: Children with extreme right-wing ideologies ‘getting substantially younger’ as 19 arrested

Children with extreme right-wing views are “getting substantially younger”, police have warned, after 20 youngsters were arrested last year in connection with terrorism offences, 19 of whom had links to extreme right-wing ideologies.Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing UK, said there was “real concern” about a shift in the terror threat towards a younger cohort of self-radicalised people with extreme right-wing ideologies who are moving from discussing and sharing terrorist material to actually planning attacks.The Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner revealed that under-18s now account for around one in eight terrorism-related arrests.A total of 20 children were arrested in connection...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leigh Pateman jailed for setting girlfriend alight

A man who poured petrol over his girlfriend and set her on fire has been jailed for almost 18 years. Leigh Pateman, 43, inflicted "irreversible" injuries on 42-year-old Ellen Marshall, dousing her with two bowls of water before fleeing their Skegness flat last April. She suffered 80% burns and will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

555K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy