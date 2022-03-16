ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans can’t resist using Zelensky speech to attack Biden

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PylSL_0egwriNg00

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky brought members of America’s two major political parties together for a standing ovation on Wednesday, but top House Republicans reverted to their standard attack mode just minutes after his remarks concluded.

Thus far, Biden administration officials have rejected Mr Zelensky’s calls for the US and Nato to establish what he calls a “humanitarian no-fly zone” over his country’s airspace, and the Defence Department has opposed a Polish plan to leave Soviet-made MiG-29 fighters at a US airbase for retrieval by Ukrainian pilots.

Both plans have met opposition from the US executive branch because either course of action could end with Nato personnel in the crosshairs of a Russian military response. And because Article V of the North Atlantic Treaty requires the entire alliance to treat an attack on one nation – be it against an American airbase in Germany or American pilots enforcing a no-fly zone above Ukraine – as an attack on all, and any Russian response could plunge the world into a war that could generate a nuclear conflagration.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is a member of the “Gang of Eight” – the congressional leaders who are briefed on America’s most closely held national security matters. And as an ex officio member of the House Intelligence Committee, he has access to the same information the Biden administration has used to calculate how Russia might respond to various American actions taken to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But shortly after Mr Zelensky finished speaking, Mr McCarthy stepped up to a bank of microphones outside the Capitol Visitors Centre auditorium and renewed some of the same attack lines that have been a standard portion of GOP talking points since the outset of the current crisis.

“I've had conversations with the president long before this moment came. My advice to him was provide [Ukraine] the armament earlier to deter Putin from ever making this decision, and the entire time President Biden always said it would be the sanctions afterwards. And then when the sanctions came, he said they’d take months to work,” he said.

The Republican leader also blasted Mr Biden for a comment he made during a press conference months ago, in which he suggested Mr Putin might mount a “small incursion” into Ukraine, and said the delay in sanctions gave Mr Putin “the wrong message”.

“The slowness of moving weaponry to Ukraine to have a deterrent where Russia would not invade, all of that has been a mistake,” he continued, failing to mention that it was with the support of the entire Republican caucus that Mr Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, tried blackmailing Mr Zelensky into launching sham investigations into Mr Biden, using the same weapons he complains were not dispatched fast enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmxEr_0egwriNg00

Mr McCarthy’s right-hand man, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, also revived another GOP attack line on Mr Biden when he spoke just after his colleague.

Over a week after Mr Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, Mr Scalise claimed Mr Zelensky’s plea for assistance represented “another opportunity for America to step up to and take away Putin's leverage on energy”.

“There's no reason that Putin should be pocketing hundreds of millions of dollars a day by selling oil to America in the United States,” said Mr Scalise, who did not mention Mr Biden’s 8 March order prohibiting the import of Russian petroleum products into the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN5fB_0egwriNg00

For good measure, Mr Scalise added that Mr Biden could “cut off” the need for Russian oil he has already banned from US markets by “opening up our reserves” (which Mr Biden has already done in concert with other US allies) and “opening up areas that have been closed by President Biden to leasing” (which is not necessary because US oil companies have deliberately avoided drilling in over 9,000 areas where they hold leases in order to keep the supply low and prices high).

And House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, echoed Mr McCarthy’s attack line a short time later, telling reporters Mr Biden “has been far too slow” in implementing sanctions.

Ms Stefanik’s complaint might have had more truth behind it a month ago, but her recitation of a weeks-old GOP talking point shows her willingness to ignore information she has access to as an intelligence committee member, as well as the Biden administration’s explanation of why they did not impose unilateral sanctions (because Mr Biden wanted to act in concert with the US allies his predecessor spurned in service of his “America First” agenda).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#North Atlantic Treaty#Ukraine#Nato#Ukrainian#House#The Defence Department#Polish#Soviet#Russian#American
MSNBC

It's time to admit the obvious: Donald Trump sure is acting like a Russian agent

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against Ukraine as fears of war in the region grow. The deluded Russian despot seems set on recreating the Soviet Union and reliving a bygone era. Trump's fawning statements in response are the latest reminder that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocked for saying nuclear war is more likely because of Biden’s ‘presidential weakness’

Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy