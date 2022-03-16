ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe just wants ‘cup of tea’ when she returns home, husband Richard says

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will just want a 'cup of tea' when she returns home, her husband Richard has said.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on a plane back to the UK after being freed from Iran , where she had been detained since 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

"The first thing she always wanted to do was [have] me make her a cup of tea," Richard Ratcliffe said, awaiting her return.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe will also be reunited with her seven-year-old daughter when she arrives home.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First thing Nazanin wants is for me to make her a cup of tea – Richard Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told her husband the first thing she wants is for him to make her a cup of tea when she gets back to Britain after being held captive in Iran for six years.Richard Ratcliffe said she would probably be directing tidying-up at their home in north-west London but that the family first planned to find some solace elsewhere for a few days.He said there was “huge relief” that his wife was on the journey back to the UK, where he hoped they could embark on a “new life” together.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe prepares to fly home following Iran ordeal

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home, after her six-year ordeal in Iran was brought to an end as the UK Government settled an outstanding £400 million debt owed to the regime in Tehran.Her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a tenacious battle to secure her release, said it meant “we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again” and together with their daughter Gabriella they were “looking forward to a new life”.The British-Iranian mother is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori.A third British detainee, Morad Tahbaz, has been released...
U.K.
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives home after six years detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has touched down on British soil for the first time since she was detained in Iran six years ago.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 1am on Thursday morning.The mother-of-one, whose husband Richard has long campaigned for her release, left Iran with fellow British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, on Wednesday after their release was secured.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori, who was detained in Evin prison for almost five years, were accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and of spying respectively, which they have consistently and vigorously denied.They both smiled and chatted as they...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Channel 4 will air an 'intimate' documentary about Richard Ratcliffe's six-year campaign to free his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after she was detained in Iran

An 'intimate' documentary about the campaign run by the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to free his wife after she was detained in Iran is set to air on Channel 4. The single-episode documentary, called Nazanin, follows the life of Richard Ratcliffe over the past six years as he balances a political campaign with raising their daughter, Gabriella.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

555K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy