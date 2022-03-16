Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe just wants ‘cup of tea’ when she returns home, husband Richard says

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will just want a 'cup of tea' when she returns home, her husband Richard has said.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on a plane back to the UK after being freed from Iran , where she had been detained since 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow the government.

"The first thing she always wanted to do was [have] me make her a cup of tea," Richard Ratcliffe said, awaiting her return.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe will also be reunited with her seven-year-old daughter when she arrives home.

