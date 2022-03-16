Nato chief claims its likely Ukraine will become EU member
A former Nato planning chief has said it looks very likely that Ukraine will now become a member of the European Union.
Fabrice Pothier spoke to LBC earlier today, and said: “I think the real price for Ukraine on the long term is to become a member of the European Union”.
To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here .
Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.
Comments / 0