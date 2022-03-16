ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nato chief claims its likely Ukraine will become EU member

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A former Nato planning chief has said it looks very likely that Ukraine will now become a member of the European Union.

Fabrice Pothier spoke to LBC earlier today, and said: “I think the real price for Ukraine on the long term is to become a member of the European Union”.

