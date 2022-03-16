‘It’s raining mud,’ say Malaga residents as dust from Sahara falls on Spain

Spanish locals have reacted to the orange skies as a Saharan cloud had left the whole of Malaga covered in dust.

One man said: “It is like a cloud that has made it rain mud.”

He added: “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling. It passed the windshield and mud fell on top of my car.”

Another resident explained how the sky was orange and yellow, before the rain started and coated people’s cars in dust, calling it “weird”.

