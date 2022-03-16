ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

‘It’s raining mud,’ say Malaga residents as dust from Sahara falls on Spain

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Spanish locals have reacted to the orange skies as a Saharan cloud had left the whole of Malaga covered in dust.

One man said: “It is like a cloud that has made it rain mud.”

He added: “I was in the car this morning and mud was literally falling. It passed the windshield and mud fell on top of my car.”

Another resident explained how the sky was orange and yellow, before the rain started and coated people’s cars in dust, calling it “weird”.

WDBO

Red-orange Sahara dust coats Spain, makes it hard to breathe

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Hot air from the Sahara Desert has swirled over the Mediterranean Sea and coated Spain with red-orange dust, prompting authorities to issue extremely bad air quality warnings Tuesday for Madrid and a large swath of the country. The national air quality index listed...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spain skies turn ‘Blade Runner’ orange as dust clouds from Sahara blanket country

Enormous dust clouds have turned skies in Spain orange after a mass of hot air was pulled in from the Sahara desert. The capital Madrid, along with resort towns in the southeast, are bearing the brunt of the dust, which has been driven in from the Mediterranean. Skies above those towns and cities have been tinged Blade Runner orange, making for spectacular viewing.Areas as far west as the Canary Islands in the Atlantic and the Balearic Islands are also being impacted.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More The Wanted star Tom Parker reunites with bandmates on stage after cancer treatmentNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: From arrest to releaseNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boards plane in Iran as she returns to UK after six years
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Spain: Dust from Sahara transforms Sierra Nevada ski slopes into Martian landscape

Dust from the Sahara desert that has turned skies above Spain orange has also transformed the Sierra Nevada ski slopes into spectacular Martian landscapes. The normally pristine snow at an Andalusian ski resort, close to Granada, has dramatically changed colour due to the weather phenomenon.Footage from a live webcam shows the sandstorm swamping slopes, as skiers and snowboarders continued their activities. Many other areas in the south of Spain have been affected by the orange dust, which fell as "mud" in areas where it mixed with rain.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Residents and horses trapped overnight on bridge during Australia floodsOcean spume swamps Cornwall’s Lizard peninsula after recent stormsSnow blankets Glasgow as temperatures plunge amid Storm Gladys
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

GamesRadar+

Elden Ring's scariest region is trending in Spain due to a real-world horror called Sahara haze

Elden Ring's terrifying Caelid region is drawing comparisons to a real-life weather event currently turning the skies in Spain an eerie red-orange hue. As _zoipi points out over on Resetera, "Caelid" has become a trending term in Spain as a storm of dust from the Sahara desert blankets large parts of the country in a thick haze. For some folks in the affected areas (Spain and the Canary Islands), the phenomenon known as "Sahara haze" is reminiscent of the Caelid region in Elden Ring.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Sahara desert dust coats swathes of Spain

A mass of hot air from the Sahara desert dumped dust on large parts of Spain including Madrid on Tuesday, colouring the sky orange and coating cars and streets. People used hoses to wash down the dust in the centre of the capital where a brown film covered windows in apartment buildings.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

