Why ‘You’re the Worst’ Is an Accurate Depiction of Depression

By Brynna Arens
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: A trigger warning that this article discusses depression and suicideUntil You’re the Worst, I had never seen an accurate portrayal of depression on screen that truly captures the nuances of the condition. My primary frames of reference were the montage in Twilight: New Moon where Bella sits in her...

