Animals

Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted by RSPCA over cat-kicking video

By Ben Burrows
 10 hours ago

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma is set to be prosecuted by the RSPCA after he was filmed slapping and kicking his pet cat.

The Frenchman was fined two weeks’ wages by the club after a video emerged of the incident which sparked a furious reaction inside and outside the game.

And following a lengthy investigation the RSPCA have confirmed they have begun the process of bringing a prosecution against Zouma and his brother Yoan, who filmed the video in question .

A statement on Wednesday read: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

“The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed.”

Zouma has continued to play for West Ham since the incident, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.

A club statement read: “West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma.

“Kurt continues to cooperate fully, supported by the club. It is our understanding that Kurt’s cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries.

“For legal reasons, neither Kurt or the club will be making any further comment at this time.”

Several club sponsors cut ties with West Ham as a result of the incident while Adidas also ended their relationship with the defender.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he understood the criticism he faced for continuing to select the France international, admitting what the player had done was “terrible”.

Yoan was dropped by his club Dagenham & Redbridge after the allegation last month but the National League side said he will now be available to play.

“Dagenham and Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006,” they said in a statement.

“Four weeks have now elapsed, however, since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.”

West Ham defender Zouma to be prosecuted for animal abuse

LONDON (AP) — West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is being prosecuted by an animal charity for kicking and slapping his cat in abuse caught on video. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Zouma’s two pet cats into care after footage of the abuse surfaced on social media last month. The RSPCA says it has started the process of bringing a prosecution against Zouma and his brother following an investigation. West Ham fined Zouma two weeks’ salary when the incident came to light but manager David Moyes has continued to pick the defender when fit.
