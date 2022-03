The Georgia State Senate passed Senate Bill 377 by a 32-20 margin Friday afternoon. The bill would require all state government agencies related to education to make sure their curricula does not ‘act upon, promote, or encourage certain concepts.’ The bill does not mention Critical Race Theory by name. Critical Race Theory is not currently […] The post Georgia Senate passes bill to control race discussions in public schools appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO