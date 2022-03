A conversation about hip-hop superstars arose on Twitter over the weekend as TDE President Punch wondered who tomorrow's mega-stars would be. He named Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Baby Keem as possible suitors for the role, and one person responded to him by adding Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to that list. Given Cardi B's historic rise to the top of the rap game and all of the records she's shattered in recent years, many would argue that she's already a superstar, including Punch. She combatted talks that she's not there yet by showing off some text messages between her and her agent, revealing how much she gets paid per performance.

