FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-40 Monday, March 7. According to police, around 1 a.m. between mile markers 42 and 43, a semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash. The semi-truck, along with at least one person, was in Dirty Creek near Ozark and Coal Hill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO