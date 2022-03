Great Bend Economic Development (GBED) has put together plans to build a new childcare center in Great Bend. So far, the organization has raised over $435,000 for the project. GBED's director Sara Hayden asked the Barton County Commission at their meeting on Wednesday to match the money that has been raised. That would bring the total funds to more than $870,000. With that amount of money in the bank, Hayden plans to apply for another matching grant that would double the more than $870,000 figure.

GREAT BEND, KS