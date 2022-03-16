ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VShojo, Talent Agency Focused on Avatar Live Streaming, Raises $11M

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETuQd_0egwoMh500

Vtubing-focused talent agency VShojo has raised $11 in seed funding led by Athos Capital with participation from GFR Funds and Green Bay Ventures.

The funding will be directed toward supporting new technology, merchandise, content creation and presence at events such as major conventions in the gaming and anime scenes.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

VShojo was launched in November of 2020 and represents Vtubers, who are content creators who use animated avatars as their public personas on live-streaming and video platforms. The trend originated in Japan with digital personalities, and has become a rising category of influencers worldwide.

The company is co-founded by CEO Justin “The Gunrun” Ignacio, a streamer whose background includes working at Twitch; and CTO Phillip “MowtenDoo” Fortunat.

“VTubers are the future of the content creator industry,” said Ignacio in a statement. “Since the medium is built upon animated personas, it is more accessible and scalable than being a traditional creator, especially as the technology becomes more widespread. With the funding from Anthos Capital, we are now in a better position to support and grow talent in this market with more innovative technology, extensive promotion, and the ability to assist with content creation and distribution.”

VShojo’s partnered creators include Vtubers Froot, Silvervale, Zentreya and more, who are all active on Twitch.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Interim Leadership in Amazon Era Begins to Take Shape

At a Friday morning town hall, some light (if very little) was shed on how MGM would be incorporated into Amazon Studios a day after the ecommerce giant closed its $8.5 billion purchase of the storied Hollywood label. MGM is now part of Prime Video and Amazon Studios led by senior vp Mike Hopkins, with the exec welcoming staffers into the Amazon fold during the town hall. Hopkins noted that MGM’s COO Christopher Brearton, motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and worldwide television group chairman Mark Burnett would be joining his team. But this interim leadership structure may be updated in...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Arnold Schwarzenegger Invokes His Nazi Father in Emotional Message to Russia

Arnold Schwarzenegger released an emotional video Thursday addressed to the people of Russia. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor largely focused on stating the basic facts of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, complete with subtitles, in an attempt to punch through Russian state propaganda.More from The Hollywood ReporterPulse Films' Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company'Writing With Fire' Directors on Their Oscar-Nominated Doc's Inspiring Subjects: "There's a Whole of Possibilities That They're Creating"Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members “I’m sending this message to various different channels to reach my dear Russian friends and the Russian soldiers serving in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ukrainian Actress Oksana Shvets Killed in Russian Rocket Attack

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets, a famed film and theater performer, has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to her troupe, the Young Theater. According to media reports, she was 67. “During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the Young Theater statement reads, “a well-deserved artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.” The troupe expressed “unreparable grief” at Shvets’ death.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in U.K.Box Office: 'The Batman' Gets Off to Sluggish Start in ChinaSteven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid The...
WORLD
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

JACKSON AGENCY LAUNCHES BIPOC FOCUSED VOICE OVER DIVISION

CENTURY CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January, The Jackson Agency launched a Voice Over Division that contains a roster of BIPOC Voice Artists globally with the aim to bring more opportunities to voice artists of color, who are still being overlooked. CEO Tiauna Jackson states, "despite a nationwide diversity mandate, what we are seeing is studios and networks overlooking smaller Black-owned Agencies like mine that are filled with talent. Supplier Diversity requires corporations to think about casting a wider net. Once they do that they'll find a larger talent pool."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Antoni Porowski
The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio Decides to Stay at Spotify to Launch First Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast studio, Archewell Audio, will stick with its multiyear exclusive Spotify deal despite recent pushback from the royals over the platform’s handling of COVID-19 misinformation. An Archewell Audio spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that the studio had encouraging conversations with Spotify executives regarding the platform’s misinformation policies and practices. As a result, the studio is moving forward with the production of Archewell’s first podcast series, from the Duchess of Sussex, which is expected to release this summer, the spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify's Podcast Staffers Sign Open Letter Saying Audio Giant "Rejected" Inclusion GoalsGuest...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in ‘WeCrashed’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. WeCrashed is among the latest limited series turning real-life events into drama for the small screen. The Apple+ TV show is inspired by the rise and fall of WeWork, the workspace rental startup co-founded by Israeli entrepreneur Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto) and Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin).More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch the New 'The Kardashians' Series and Past...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Women in Film, Google Reveal Inaugural Fellows for Short Film Lab (Exclusive)

Three short films will see the light of day thanks to a new program from Women in Film, Los Angeles. The WIF Shorts Lab has revealed the inaugural filmmakers who will receive mentorship from the organization’s members (including producers Kira Carstensen and Alexandra Perez and line producer Martha Cronin) as well as funding support from Google.More from The Hollywood ReporterStudy Finds Women Represent a Third of Onscreen Population in FilmStudy Finds Women, People of Color Still Underrepresented as Movie LeadsWarnerMedia Partners With Black Beauty Roster to Help Staff Hair and Makeup on Productions Selected by a jury of industry veterans that includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Streaming#Avatars#Content Creators#Vshojo Talent Agency#Gfr Funds#Green Bay Ventures#Anthos Capital
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated Filmmaking

Watch a video of Raya and the Last Dragon writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, directors Carlos López Estrada and Don Hall and stars Kelly Marie Tran and Daniel Dae Kim accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in animated filmmaking for the Disney film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing'Raising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent Feature Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Commit $1M in Ukraine Aid

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw have donated $1 million to support the humanitarian crisis that has emerged as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The couple, noted philanthropists who have pledged millions over the years to a variety of causes, committed the funds through Hearthland Foundation, the nonprofit they co-founded in 2020. It follows an earlier $1 million donation that jump-started the L.A. Education Recovery Fund to help support education and enrichment programs for children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly those in public schools and from low-income households.More from The Hollywood ReporterRussia-Backed RT News Channel Has License Revoked in...
CHARITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Anna Diop, who starred in the Sundance competition title Nanny and plays superhero Starfire on the DC Universe series Titans, has signed with CAA. In Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, Anna Diop starred as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City and trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States. The film premiered at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor.More from The Hollywood ReporterGymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Liz Kingsman, Writer/Performer Behind London's...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rammstein Singer, ‘Matrix’ Producer Sign Pro-Russian, Anti-War Petition

A group of film, television and music industry figures, among them The Matrix: Resurrections producer Grant Hill, Oscar-winning director Stefan Ruzowitzky (The Counterfeiters) and Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, have signed a petition condemning Vladimir Putin’s “war of aggression” in Ukraine and calling for an immediate end to the conflict. What sets the petition, posted on Change.org Friday, apart from dozens of similar calls from industry players large and small since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, is the group’s deliberately pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian stance.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Belfast' Producer Tamar Thomas on the Film's Response in Northern Ireland: "They Really...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for ‘Passing’

Watch a video of Passing writer-director Rebecca Hall accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding debut feature for the Netflix film. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Reservation Dogs' Receives Outstanding Television SeriesRaising Our Voices: 'Language Lessons' Receives Outstanding Independent FeatureRaising Our Voices: 'King Richard' Stars Receive Breakthrough Performers Award Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘More Than Robots’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

The opening moments of More Than Robots rattle with a palpable anxious energy. We are thrust into a convention center for the semi-final round of the FIRST robotics competition: Members of each team circle their inventions, the crowd roars with excitement from the stands flanking the walls. The robots — the stars of the show — hang out in the center of the room. We, the viewers, spy on members drilling and replacing parts, triple checking their program codes, high-fiving each other and offering encouraging reminders. A countdown starts. At the word “Go,” the screen goes black and the title...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: In 1966, ‘The Russians Are Coming’ Tackled the Cold War With Comedy

In the 1960s, Hollywood was grappling with how to address the ongoing Cold War embroiling the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Two years after Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove sent up the tension by launching a character out of a plane blissfully straddling a bomb, Norman Jewison’s 1966 comedy The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming took a lighter but still thoughtful approach. The film offers an empathetic take on a Soviet team searching for a boat after their submarine runs aground on a quiet island off the coast of New England, leading locals to believe the Russians are invading. The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Raising Our Voices: ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ Receives Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking

Watch a video of Introducing, Selma Blair writer-director Rachel Fleit accepting the Raising Our Voices Award for outstanding achievement in documentary filmmaking for the Discovery+ film, alongside Selma Blair. The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices series, presented by Walmart, focuses on emerging artisans from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in Hollywood. The featured craftspeople have been selected by THR editors from critically acclaimed films of the awards season.More from The Hollywood ReporterRaising Our Voices: 'Respect' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Hair, Makeup and Costume DesignRaising Our Voices: 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Receives Outstanding Achievement in Animated FilmmakingRaising Our Voices: Rebecca Hall Receives Outstanding Debut Feature for 'Passing' Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons in Netflix’s ‘Windfall’: Film Review

If you find the obscenely rich tech CEO played by Jesse Plemons in Windfall hard to believe, with his noxious comments about “a world full of lazy fucking loafers and freeloaders,” you might want to check out recent remarks by Kim Kardashian for an equally contemptuous variation on that theme. Watching Plemons do an about-face from gentle George in The Power of the Dog and sink his teeth into a smarmy creep who makes the mistake of believing his privilege renders him invulnerable is the chief pleasure of Charlie McDowell’s twisty thriller about wealth inequality. But this is a sharply...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Hires Carmen Bona as Partner, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

UTA has a new partner in Carmen Bona, who has joined the agency as chief strategy and corporate development officer. Reporting to CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Bona will be based in UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters. She joins UTA after having previously served as a managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group, steering its technology, media and telecommunications practice. At BCG, Bona advised film and TV studios, streamers, creator platforms, sports organizations, gaming companies and private equity investors. Her duties included strategy, M&A, marketing, analytics and organizational transformation.More from The Hollywood ReporterUTA Hires Three Music Agents for L.A., Nashville OfficesAlana Schnee Tapped to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“Overly Hostile and Extraordinarily Dangerous” LAPD Stop Sparks $20M Suit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Production Employee

A Black production employee for Disney who claims that he was racially profiled and assaulted while working at a shoot for Grey’s Anatomy is suing the city and the Los Angeles Police Department for at least $20 million. The lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court by Ernest Simon Jr. alleges officers initiated a racially motivated traffic stop and arrested him without cause despite multiple crewmembers telling them he was an employee of the production. Simon says the officers forced him “to lie prone on an asphalt lot at gunpoint for over 20 minutes, using an overwhelming and unjustified show of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy