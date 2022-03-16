U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommends modernizing facilities, including in Orlando

Delays and hiccups were not unusual for local law firms that specialize in real estate and construction — an industry where fortunes are made with the stroke of a pen and million-dollar deals are brokered before lunch but timeliness is critical. Some of their challenges have involved worker scarcity, delays in permitting and inspections and landlords demanding more of tenants. However, local real estate attorneys are poised to assist their clients in navigating these uncharted waters.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO