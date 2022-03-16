ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommends modernizing facilities, including in Orlando

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Business Journal

HCA Healthcare hospital buys Lake County land

The company recently rebranded its in-state hospitals as HCA Florida Healthcare. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Orlando Business Journal

New businesses Leads - March 11, 2022

Explore who's new in your city, what they offer and how your business can profit. Use this information sourced from local government offices for insight into new corporate filings, licenses and trade name registrations. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Environment
Orlando Business Journal

Mayor Jerry Demings: Lynx public bus fleet may double if proposed transportation sales tax hike gets approved

The proposed penny tax increase would go to voters this fall if approved by the county commission next month. Orlando Business Journal's Best Places to Work is designed to honor the area's leading employers. We are looking for companies that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

List Extra: These unforeseen pitfalls plague clients of Central Florida's top real estate and construction law firms

Delays and hiccups were not unusual for local law firms that specialize in real estate and construction — an industry where fortunes are made with the stroke of a pen and million-dollar deals are brokered before lunch but timeliness is critical. Some of their challenges have involved worker scarcity, delays in permitting and inspections and landlords demanding more of tenants. However, local real estate attorneys are poised to assist their clients in navigating these uncharted waters.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Orlando Business Journal

Medical marijuana firm Cookies plans its first Orlando dispensary in former IHOP

Cookies, a California marijuana company, plans to open its first Orlando dispensary in a former restaurant space near Winter Park. The firm filed permits to convert a former IHOP at 1345 Lee Road into a medical marijuana dispensary, according to Orange County permits. The 4,623-square-foot building had sign permits filed with the marijuana company's name and branding.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy