Application management platform Bionic has closed a Series B round for $65 million, according to a Monday (March 21) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Per the release, Bionic’s services are useful due to the business adoption of CI/DC, microservices and serverless technologies, where the surface area of applications have been changing to incorporate drift, new attack vectors and various new risks.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO