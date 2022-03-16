Tennessee Titans' official order of picks in 2022 NFL draft

On Tuesday, we found out that the Tennessee Titans would be awarded a pair of compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft, and now we have the official positions the team will be drafting from with each of their seven selections.

On Wednesday, the NFL revealed the official order for the 2022 NFL draft, which includes the awarded compensatory picks. Here’s where each of Tennessee’s seven selections fall (you can check out the full order here):

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 3, Pick 90

Round 4, Pick 131

Round 4, Pick 143 (comp pick)

Round 5, Pick 169

Round 6, Pick 204

Round 6, Pick 219 (comp pick)

Of course, the Titans don’t have a pick in the second round because of the Julio Jones trade with the Atlanta Falcons, and no selection in the seventh round due to the trade that sent Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee landed its two extra selections after losing more comp-pick-eligible players in free agency than it gained in 2021.

The retirement of Kevin Johnson actually ended up working out in the Titans’ favor, as his contract did not count towards the formula. Had he stayed, Tennessee would’ve had one less compensatory selection.

Don’t ever say Kevin Johnson didn’t do anything for the Titans.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place over the course of three days, starting on April 28. The event will be held in Las Vegas.