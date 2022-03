UPDATE Friday, March 11: Mayor Billy Barlow told Oswego County Today that divers and an underwater drone are now in the harbor to plug the leak to stop more oil from leaking. “The leak started from a tank and an old pipe that failed and began slowly leaking Wednesday evening, overnight,” he said. “The clean-up will take weeks, perhaps a month, to begin screening the surface. This oil is also a heavy oil so [it] sinks as well, so we’ll work with the steam station to clean the break wall, rip-rap along Harbor trail, and many, many other areas.”

OSWEGO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO