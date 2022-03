I have moved on several occasions for jobs in radio. It is the nature of the business. Go where the work is. One thing I have always tried to do is live as close to the place I work as I can. This way, I have options on how I get to work. If the weather is nice, I could walk, or ride a bike. If it is lousy, I can drive a shorter distance and get there quickly. I have never wanted to take a long time driving to a job. I would rather spend that time doing other things. And a long commute can be stressful.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO