Hattiesburg, MS

Homegrown Revival to be held in Hattiesburg

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Homegrown Revival 2022 will take place in Hattiesburg for three nights at Elks Lake Music Park.

Homegrown Revival is a music, art, and camping festival is set for Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19.

USM Art and Design’s annual Juried Student Show begins March 23

The lineup for the festival includes Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, The Iceman Special, Red and the Revelers, Nerf the World, and more.

Tickets can be purchased on the Homegrown Revival website .

