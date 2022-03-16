Homegrown Revival to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Homegrown Revival 2022 will take place in Hattiesburg for three nights at Elks Lake Music Park.

Homegrown Revival is a music, art, and camping festival is set for Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19.

The lineup for the festival includes Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes, The Iceman Special, Red and the Revelers, Nerf the World, and more.

Tickets can be purchased on the Homegrown Revival website .

