Britain's Mark Cavendish wins Milano-Torino for his 159th career victory

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cavendish sprinted to victory to become the first Briton to win the Milano-Torino. Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Team rider Cavendish rode to the front of the pack in the final hundred metres at the end of a largely flat 199km race. The 36-year-old becomes the oldest winner of the...

