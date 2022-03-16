ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston lottery player wins $100K on scratch-off

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lucky lottery player is one step closer to buying her dream home.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket which she purchased at Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store.

“I still can’t believe it,” the lottery winner said. She told state lottery officials that it didn’t feel real when she scratched the ticket or even after she received the check for her winnings.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said. “I don’t know what I did to deserve it, but it’s wonderful.”

Child’s alert saves neighbor’s home from fire in Walterboro

She knows the win isn’t enough to buy her dream home, but it does mean her dream is taking root.

Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store on Dorchester Rd. received a commission of $1,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

