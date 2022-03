Hello, Flower Mound! I know it’s only March, but your Town is hard at work making plans for Independence Fest 2022. I’m so excited to announce that the Randy Rogers Band will be headlining our annual Fourth of July celebration this year! You may know their hits “Kiss Me in the Dark” and “In My Arms Instead,” among many others. With global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, I know the band will have Bakersfield Park rocking like never before.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO