‘Gaslit’: Starz Releases Trailer for Watergate Drama Series (VIDEO)

Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Navigating politics and privilege, the first Black Master of a residence hall, Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), and Black freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school's haunted past… and present. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster's once-immaculate facade.
