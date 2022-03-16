ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gaslit’: Starz Releases Trailer for Watergate Drama Series (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

The much-anticipated Starz series Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts as socialite Martha Mitchell, has unveiled its official full-length trailer, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

HBO Max Releases First Look Trailer For DC Comics Series ‘DMZ’ (VIDEO)

Rosario Dawson travels through a dystopian Manhattan in search of her missing son in the first look trailer for HBO Max‘s upcoming series DMZ. Based on the DC graphic novel written by Brian Wood, DMZ takes viewers into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan, now a demilitarized zone, caught between forces of the United States of America and the secessionist Free States of America. In this dangerous and violent environment, Alma Ortega (Dawson) embarks on a quest to find her missing child.
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

Marvel legend Samuel L. Jackson confessed he prefers DC Comics!

Marvel Cinematic Universe legend Samuel L. Jackson prefers reading DC Comics to Marvel stories. The 73-year-old actor may have played Nick Fury in multiple Marvel movies but when it comes to reading some superhero adventures he always turns to DC, the home of Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Martha Mitchell
Person
Julia Roberts
The Sanford Herald

‘Halo’: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming TV Adaptation (VIDEO)

Following its South By South West premiere on Monday, Paramount+ unveiled the latest trailer for Halo, the upcoming series based on the iconic video game franchise. The trailer (watch below) shows off the impressive scale of the series, with its sweeping landscapes, epic battle scenes, monstrous-looking aliens, and outer space conflicts. “We’re all we have now.. it’s just us,” says Pablo Schreiber‘s Master Chief as he descends from the sky into the war zone below.
TV SERIES
The Press

‘The Pentaverate’: Netflix Releases Teaser for Mike Myers’ Series (VIDEO)

Mike Myers is secretly running the world in his new Netflix series The Pentaverate, which is set to premiere on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The streamer released the first teaser (watch below) for the new comedy series on Wednesday (March 16), which sees Myers playing eight brand new characters. The clip also gives viewers their first look at fellow cast members Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and Lydia West.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale releases new trailer for Meena Jutla's court drama

Emmerdale spoilers follow. The latest Emmerdale trailer sees Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) finally taken to court, as the serial killer faces several charges. In the clip, Meena is being escorted by an officer up to the docks before her hearing. As the judge prepares to read her charges, Meena mockingly...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watergate Scandal
startattle.com

Master (2022 movie) Horror, Amazon Prime Video, Regina Hall, trailer, release date

Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Startattle.com – Master 2022. Navigating politics and privilege, the first Black Master of a residence hall, Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), and Black freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past… and present. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Upload (Season 2) Amazon Prime Video, Robbie Amell, trailer, release date

Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life: his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.” Startattle.com...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Stillwater (Season 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

Our wise friend Stillwater is back with new stories for the whole family. Startattle.com – Stillwater | Apple TV+. Stillwater (Season 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date. Stillwater is an animated children’s television series based on Zen Shorts by Jon J. Muth. Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
startattle.com

Boon (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Neal McDonough

The widowed Catherine, is busy trying to protect herself and her son from a local c——l organization. When Nick Boon and Catherine’s lives cross paths they find themselves leaning on each other to protect everything they stand for. Startattle.com – Boon 2022. Starring : Neal McDonough.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Pentaverate': Mike Myers Leads the Weirdest Secret Society in Trailer for Netflix Comedy Series (Video)

Wouldn’t it be great if there really were secret societies holding ancient knowledge and the power to save the world? Maybe, maybe not, but if they had members played by Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Debi Mazer, it’s a good bet we’d be fine either way. Luckily that’s the case in “The Pentaverate,” an upcoming Netflix series created by Mike Myers about a centuries-old organization (The Pentaverate) that ostensibly exists to save the world. But, based on the first trailer, appears to not be that great at it.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Oscars: Leading Actress in Best Picture Contender Gets Snubbed, Not Invited to Ceremony

There has been a lot of discussion about the waning relevance of the Oscars, and a recent decision by the Academy has left many film fans absolutely baffled. Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, revealed on Instagram that she had not been invited to attend the Oscars, despite the fact that the musical earned 7 nominations, including Best Picture. Zegler also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, which should have secured her a spot on the guest list at the very least.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
INDIANA STATE
TechRadar

Critics are raving about Netflix's latest documentary – but viewers aren't convinced

Netflix has a real thing for con artists at the moment, and the streamer’s latest true-crime documentary lifts the lid on a very specific type of fraudster. After The Tinder Swindler and lavish drama Inventing Anna centered on crooks extracting wealth by feigning romantic interest and social status, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. charts the exploits of a vegan restaurateur and her mysterious husband.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy