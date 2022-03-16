ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in gun death

 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha teen has been charged with manslaughter in the rifle death of his friend over the weekend. Douglas County...

Hastings man sentenced to 10½ years for methamphetamine

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Christopher St. John, 47, of Hastings, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced St. John to 126 months’ (10½ years’) imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, St. John will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
HASTINGS, NE
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin, Texas, say four people have been shot and wounded as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the downtown area at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large. However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Lincoln man sentenced to over 18 year on meth, gun charges

News Release United States Attorney's Office-Omaha. United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that John Allen Belot, 28, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln to a total of 224 months in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Belot to: 140 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, 60 months in prison for use of a firearm during and in relation to and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and 24 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine while on pretrial release. Those sentences will run consecutively. After serving his sentence, Belot will be placed on supervised release for 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska troopers to patrol for drivers pressing their luck on St. Patty's Day

LINCOLN, Neb.-Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day. NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
VA proposal: New hospital in Omaha, clinics in Fremont, Bluffs

A new hospital in Omaha would be built as part of a national streamlining of VA medical facilities recommended in a report Monday from VA Secretary Denis McDonough. The report was the first step in a years-long process to revamp health care offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and likely faces significant obstacles in Congress.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

