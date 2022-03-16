Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in gun death

News Release United States Attorney's Office-Omaha. United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that John Allen Belot, 28, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln to a total of 224 months in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Belot to: 140 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, 60 months in prison for use of a firearm during and in relation to and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and 24 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine while on pretrial release. Those sentences will run consecutively. After serving his sentence, Belot will be placed on supervised release for 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO