State Supreme Court Scraps 'Archaic' Lustful Disposition Doctrine

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate anticipate that come July, the Supreme Court will have overturned Roe v. Wade and with it the constitutional right to abortion, handing antiabortion activists a victory they have sought for five decades. But from Florida to Idaho, Republican-led state legislatures are not waiting. They are operating as if Roe has already been struck down, advancing new restrictions that aim to make abortion illegal in as many circumstances as possible.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO