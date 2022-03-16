ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Supreme Court Scraps 'Archaic' Lustful Disposition Doctrine

By Marianna Wharry
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe panel heard the case of Patrick Crossguns Sr., who appealed his convictions for second-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation. On appeal, Crossguns challenged the admission of evidence of prior...

www.law.com

Law.com

Decision of the Day: Voting Machine Company's Defamation Suit Survives Against Fox News, Which Alleged Election Was Stolen

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen ruled that statements by Fox News host Tucker Carlson opens the possibility that Fox News acted with actual malice. The ruling and a summary by the Law Journal's decisions editors can be found here. Plaintiff Smartmatic USA Corp. (SUSA), an electronic voting machine company,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Justice Thomas Slams Cancel Culture, 'Packing' Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's…. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he’s concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution’s credibility, speaking Friday in Utah at an event hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.
UTAH STATE
KOMO News

Ohio Supreme Court rejects third set of state House, Senate maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a third set of state House and Senate maps. After two previous sets of maps were rejected for unconstitutionally favoring Republicans, the Ohio Redistricting Commission submitted a third set of maps on February 24. Five of the seven members...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Supreme Court stays out of key state rulings on partisan gerrymandering, for now

The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to intervene in redistricting disputes in North Carolina and Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. In both cases, Republican state legislatures sought to block decisions issued by state supreme courts based on the states' respective constitutions. Within the last month, state courts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

States aren’t waiting for the Supreme Court to tighten abortion laws

Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate anticipate that come July, the Supreme Court will have overturned Roe v. Wade and with it the constitutional right to abortion, handing antiabortion activists a victory they have sought for five decades. But from Florida to Idaho, Republican-led state legislatures are not waiting. They are operating as if Roe has already been struck down, advancing new restrictions that aim to make abortion illegal in as many circumstances as possible.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

US Supreme Court Justice Shows Interest in State Redistricting Case

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has signaled her possible interest in hearing a challenge to last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court decision instituting electoral maps proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The Republican-held Legislature, which instituted one of the most extensive partisan gerrymanders in the country in 2011,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Times

State secrets doctrine shields Abu Zubaydah’s criminal torturers

Last week, a bitterly divided Supreme Court dismissed a case brought by a detainee at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba against the Department of Justice because the government claimed the information sought in the case was a state secret the revelation of which will impair national security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Maui News

State Supreme Court rules in favor of taro farmers

The Hawaii State Supreme Court has ruled in favor of East Maui taro farmers and Native Hawaiian practitioners, saying the state’s issuance of revocable permits to divert millions of gallons of water per day from East Maui was “not authorized” under the law. The opinion from the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court justices Kennedy and DeWine undermining judiciary with redistricting partisanship

Justice is supposed to be blind. But not in Ohio. Not when a pair of Ohio Supreme Court justices dropped all pretense of impartiality and objectivity in the super high stakes redistricting cases before the court that have utterly upended Ohio politics. Justice Sharon Kennedy and Justice Pat DeWine effectively removed their metaphorical blindfolds to […] The post Ohio Supreme Court justices Kennedy and DeWine undermining judiciary with redistricting partisanship appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania redistricting plan finalized by state Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – The drama of Pennsylvania’s redistricting process for the next decade of General Assembly elections has ended, with the Supreme Court unanimously affirming the final reapportionment plan. The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued an order on Wednesday stating “the Final Reapportionment Plan of the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Slate

A Nine-Page Document in a High-Profile Jan. 6 Case Reveals What Many Already Suspected About the Capitol Riot

“1776 Returns,” a nine-page document federal prosecutors have obtained as part of its case against former Proud Boys head Enrique Tarrio, may give us a window into the group’s plans to storm government buildings on Jan. 6, 2021. Though it does not specifically mention the Capitol building, the document reportedly offers a five-point plan ahead of Jan. 6 for group members to appear “unsuspecting” and to “not look tactical” while occupying government buildings, and to chant “We the People” and “No Trump, No America” to blend in with protestors. According to the New York Times, it included a section that was apparently intended to instruct the public how to act.
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Epic Systems' bid to restore $280 mln jury award

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge by medical-software maker Epic Systems Corp to an appeals court's decision to slash a $280 million punitive damages award it secured against Tata Consultancy Services for stealing trade secrets. Epic had challenged the 7th U.S. Circuit...

