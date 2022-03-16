ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, An Inflatable Irish Pub Exists -- And You Can Rent One

By Alia Hoyt
 4 days ago
Are you looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like the Irish do, but with nary an authentic Irish pub in sight? Check into the PaddyWagon Inflatable Pub for an Irish experience that's completely whimsical. The pub is exactly what it sounds like, a blow-up structure that can hold up...

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

