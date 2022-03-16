ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Critical Mass with Law.com's Amanda Bronstad: Earplug and Opioid Trials Begin Before Jurors. Who Gets $2.3B in Opioid Legal Fees?

By Amanda Bronstad
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Three high-profile jury trials began this week...

Law.com

Decision of the Day: Voting Machine Company's Defamation Suit Survives Against Fox News, Which Alleged Election Was Stolen

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen ruled that statements by Fox News host Tucker Carlson opens the possibility that Fox News acted with actual malice. The ruling and a summary by the Law Journal's decisions editors can be found here. Plaintiff Smartmatic USA Corp. (SUSA), an electronic voting machine company,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Who Gets the $2.3 Billion in Legal Fees in the Global Opioid Deal?

A $1.6 billion attorney fee fund includes 60% common benefit fees and 40% contingency fees. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation, capped all contingency fees at 15%. The deal's $960 million in common benefit fees already face critics, with the city of Baltimore calling it 'an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Law.com

Justice Thomas Slams Cancel Culture, 'Packing' Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's…. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he’s concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution’s credibility, speaking Friday in Utah at an event hosted by former Republican U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s foundation.
UTAH STATE
International Business Times

Opioid Victims Confront Purdue Pharma's Sacklers In U.S. Court

Victims of America's opioid epidemic confronted members of the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma on Thursday with wrenching stories of suffering they said was caused by the painkillers that built the company fortune. "You got rich off our dead bodies and told us it was our own fault for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Rhode Island's Opioid Trial Against Teva Begins Today: Reuters

The first trial in Rhode Island state court against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's (NYSE: TEVA) alleged responsibility for the opioid crisis begins jury selection Monday. The case begins over whether Teva contributed to an opioid crisis that has caused more than 500,000 deaths over the past two decades. Rhode Island...
DETROIT, MI
Law.com

US Gunmakers Blame ‘Criminal Actors’ for Arming Cartels in Second Joint Motion to Dismiss Mexican Suit

Attorneys representing more than a half-dozen U.S. gunmakers and a firearms distributor filed another joint motion to dismiss the Mexican government’s claim against the companies for allegedly facilitating the traffic of guns into a country where multiple communities resemble bullet-riddled war zones. Andrew Lelling, a former U.S. attorney for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Hochul signs legislation increasing Opioid Settlement Board members to 21; tasked with distributing $1.5B

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s Opioid Settlement Board now has two additional members, a total of 21, following legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday. The Opioid Settlement Board is responsible for helping the state distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors. The settlement money is to be used for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs across New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Detroit News

Michigan to get about $800M in opioid settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, J&J

Michigan will receive about $800 million of a historic $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation's larger pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer. The nationwide settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will start being released by the companies April 2 and hit local and state governments in the second or third quarter of the year. Michigan's share is about $776 million, but the number could shift upward over the span of the settlement.
MICHIGAN STATE
High Point Enterprise

Commissioners begin process of forming opioid committee

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A group of county leaders will soon determine how the money Davidson County acquires from an opioid lawsuit will be used to combat addiction. Davidson County staff was authorized in November to sign a national agreement for counties seeking compensation for damages due to the opioid epidemic. Three years ago, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners decided to retain counsel and to proceed with litigation. A long period of negotiation ensued, as Davidson was one of more than 3,000 counties and municipalities that pursued litigation against national opioid manufacturers and distributors.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
International Business Times

Pharma 'Solutions' Fueled The Opioid Crisis; They Won’t Get Us Out Of It

The doctors and dentists Americans count on are still fuelling the opioid crisis. Big pharma pushes addictive drugs, and our healthcare system is more than happy to pay for them. We won’t win this battle by dishing out more prescriptions. Instead, we have to fundamentally reframe the way we view pain and addiction.
INDUSTRY

