Dallas County, TX

TxDOT issues traffic update for Dallas County

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a traffic alert that will last from today until March 20.

Officials say all lanes of S.M. Wright Freeway will close between Elsie Faye Heggins Street and Garden Dr. as part of a community improvement project.

There are expected to be travel delays along this region and officials urge drivers to follow the marked detours.

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

