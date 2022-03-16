TxDOT issues traffic update for Dallas County

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a traffic alert that will last from today until March 20.

Officials say all lanes of S.M. Wright Freeway will close between Elsie Faye Heggins Street and Garden Dr. as part of a community improvement project.

There are expected to be travel delays along this region and officials urge drivers to follow the marked detours.

