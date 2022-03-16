Ameren offers help with bills

Dear Action Line: I just finished the annual task of applying the new year decal on my vehicle license plate. As usual, I needed to decide if I would comply with the instruction: “Removal of previous decal is required.” Usually, I briefly try to get the old sticker off, but end up just washing and drying the old sticker and stacking on the new one. This year, I was persistent. With a heat gun and single-edge razor blade I removed the old stickers ... but, alas, not without bubbling the plastic plate frame. I find it humorous the instruction sheet details removal of the new decal from the paper: “Remove new decal by bending paper along dotted line. Lift edge of decal and slowly peel.” No clues, however, on removing the old sticker. I wonder, what is the easiest way to take off the old decal? And, what is the penalty if one fails to do this? – Stuck on Removal.

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO