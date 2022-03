Jamie Quam has been named the new development director at Centro Hispano of Dane County. “I am so excited to have Jamie join the team at Centro. Every day I am inspired by the dreams and determination of our staff and community,” Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, tells Madison365. “I am proud to get to work and grow with Jamie as Centro and our partners transform the economic and social well-being of the Dane County Latinx community. Jamie will be Centro’s second development director in our almost 40-year history.”

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO