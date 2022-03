Maury Povich’s syndicated talk show will end production at the end of the current season, when he plans to retire. Find out everything about the longtime host here. Maury Povich, 83, is gearing up to end his popular NBCUniversal talk show, Maury, of 31 years. The iconic host will say goodbye to his time talking with memorable and sometimes wild guests on the syndicated series at the end of this season, as he then welcomes his retirement, Deadline reported. Original episodes are set to air until Sept. 2022 and after that, there will be repeats.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO