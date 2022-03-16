State Fair of Texas’s 2022 Arts & Crafts handbook, registration now LIVE

DALLAS (KDAF) — Registration for the State Fair of Texas’s 2022 Arts & Crafts contests are now LIVE.

Officials say with more than 1,000 categories, there is a contest for everyone. Whether you’re a seventh-generation Texan or just a Texan for the day, the fair’s Creative Arts department has something for artists of all ages and skill levels.

The department is sectioned into three categories: Arts & Crafts, Cooking and the Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge.

For more information, including where to find the handbook and how to register, click here.

