Bears re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales on 1-year deal

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears have re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales on a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Scales, 34, has been with the Bears since 2015, playing in 86 games for the team. He hasn't missed a game since 2017, when he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason.

With the return of Scales, the Bears have two of their three main incumbent specialists under contract. Kicker Cairo Santos' contract runs through 2023. Punter Pat O'Donnell is an unrestricted free agent. Chicago signed punter Ryan Winslow as a free agent this offseason.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

