Rockets Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Houston Rockets have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening in Texas, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Rockets against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Eric Gordon is listed as questionable due to right knee tendinitis.

The two teams are in complete opposite places in the standings as the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Rockets are the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.

The Suns have the best record in the NBA at 55-14 in 69 games, while the Rockets are just 17-51 in the 68 games that they have played.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

