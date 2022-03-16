Hutsonville Art Club hosts painting fundraiser

Related
1 dead, over 20 injured in shooting at Arkansas event meant to promote non-violence
At least one person died and more than 20 others, including children, were injured in a shooting that broke out at an event meant to promote non-violence in Arkansas on Saturday evening, officials said. As local NBC-affiliate KARK reported, the shooting occurred at a “Hood-Nic” car show hosted by the...
What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin
WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it’s time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
FOXBusiness
Gas prices continue current trend
The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
Virginian-Pilot reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins killed in shooting
(CNN) — Virginian-Pilot newspaper reporter and former CNN news assistant Sierra Jenkins was among the individuals shot and killed in an early Saturday morning shooting that left one more person dead and three others injured, Norfolk, Virginia, police said. She was 25. Jenkins was leaving a downtown Norfolk restaurant,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Marines dead after aircraft crashes during training in Norway
Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
Russian cosmonauts launch to space station against backdrop of war in Ukraine
Three Russian cosmonauts launched to the International Space Station on Friday, a normally routine mission to the orbiting outpost that is now taking place against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Scrutiny over the liftoff has grown as the conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Russia and its...
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
U.S. envoy to U.N. decries Ukraine's Russia deportation claims
WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed
The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
Robinson Daily News
Robinson, IL
733
Followers
347
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101https://roblawnews.com/robinson
Comments / 0