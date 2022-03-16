ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutsonville, IL

Hutsonville Art Club hosts painting fundraiser

 4 days ago
The Hutsonville High School Art Club hosted a Painting and Chocolate Night fundraiser on March 10. The program was instructed by art teacher Angie Compton. The event included plenty of opportunity for interaction between painters at the beginning and during breaks.

The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol city council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
