ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’

By Sharde Gillam
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDwWY_0egwfTNT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2XyD_0egwfTNT00

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty


Nicki Minaj’s son is growing up right before our eyes! Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to share a few adorable videos of her baby boy and it’s safe to say that he’s got the personality of his vibrant mama!

In the sweet IG carousel, the proud mom shared brand new footage of her “Papa Bear” where the toddler sat cozy in his Fendi stroller while rocking a blue onesie and burgundy hat. In one video, Nicki playfully plays “peek-a-boo” with the toddler as he’s seen giggling and smiling while pretending to hide from his famous mama. In another video, Papa Bear is shown playing with the toys on his walker while walking around as Nicki stands close by to her happy baby.

“Every day papa makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye. Just so I can keep saying “I see you” and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me.
at first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa ,” Nicki captioned the sweet post. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

But this isn’t the first time Nicki has shown off her adorable baby boy as she previously shared a few adorable videos of her and Papa Bear rocking matching afro puffs. In the video, Nicki is heard making cutesy baby talk to Papa Bear, saying, “‘Mama I know I’m a cute boy! You a cute boy?’”

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Cute is an understatement!

DON’T MISS…

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Says She's "In Love With Everything" Nicki Minaj Puts Out

Doja Cat has revealed that Nicki Minaj was one of the performers she looked up to the most while growing up. Doja discussed Minaj's impact on her during a recent interview with Billboard. “It’s pretty obvious that I’m in love with everything Nicki Minaj has put out into the world,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Mama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Love You So#Mondadori Portfolio#Afro
Complex

Benzino Publicly Apologizes to Daughter Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Over Collab Claim

Benzino has made a public apology after claiming that his daughter Coi Leray had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the way. As Nicki fans may have spotted via an Instagram update this week, the Queen artist swiftly denied the claim of such a collaboration, saying in a recent Stories update that “i don’t have a collab coming with anyone.” Meanwhile, in a recently shared IG clip, Leray linked the rumors to comments her father made during a recent Clubhouse discussion.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Megan Thee Stallion launches new Snapchat series ‘Off Thee Leash’

Megan Thee Stallion has launched a new Snapchat series called Off Thee Leash. The project sees the rapper interview her friends and their pets at her Hot Girl Ranch. Familiar faces include Nicole Richie, Normani, Rickey Thompson, Kway, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Taraji P. Henson and Bretman Rock. Watch the...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Message To Black Men: “I love You”

Nicki went on her Instagram Live on Tuesday night to announce her new partnership with Amazon and her podcast ‘Queen Radio’ returning with the first official show on April 8th. The new platform includes a place for fans to listen to music have conversations with her and create a unique experience for the fans. Later in the Live, she bought in Joe Budden to also promote her appearance on his show, discussing everything from the music industry to relationships and when they got on the topic of what is a man’s love language. Nicki took the time to speak to Black men first, offering advice to the ladies Looking good for our man. “We don’t dress or do our makeup for men. Dear Black men, I f*cking love you. Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.” she told Joe and her followers. See the entire discussion below.
MUSIC
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy