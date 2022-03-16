ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN's Cillizza slammed for saying Republicans are now 'much' more conservative than Democrats are liberal

By Hanna Panreck
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritics slammed CNN's Chris Cillizza Wednesday for saying Republicans have gotten to be "much more" conservative than Democrats have grown more liberal. Cillizza pointed to a Pew Research Center report in his write-up, headlined, "Yes, Its Republicans' fault Congress is so Polarized." The report found that Democrats have only grown "marginally"...

James Trumper
3d ago

Who cares. It's not that the right is more conservative, than it's that Common Sense, Logic, and Practicality, just seems more and more bazaar to the left.

independent patriot
3d ago

the Trump administration was actually closer to where the democrats were 20 years ago. the democrats took a hard left turn over a cliff. I was a Democrat

LIBERTARIAN CONSTITUTIONALISTS
3d ago

Marxist democrats state those whom love América and the Constitution are the domestic terrorists, all their actions say such!

