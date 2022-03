Fall movies are a thing, winter movies are definitely a thing, but spring movies? Spring is a distinctive season — not my favorite, but hey, we all do our own thing — and it's a little harder to pin down as a distinctive movie look. What is a spring movie, really, but a summer movie with a light sweater on? But I came up with three things that mean spring to me — cherry blossoms, baseball and hats — and found three lovely movies for each.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO