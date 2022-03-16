ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart, King Von & Dolly Parton Return

By Xander Zellner, Trevor Anderson and Jim Asker
 4 days ago

The Weeknd notches a 28th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 19), rising from No. 3 and reclaiming his status as the top musical act in the U.S.

Meanwhile, King Von re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 10, powered by the late rapper’s new LP, What It Means to Be King , while Dolly Parton bounds to No. 18, thanks to her new album, Run, Rose, Run .

The Weeknd’s LP The Highlights ranks at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 33,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, while his newest album, Dawn FM , places at No. 15 (21,000 units). He also boasts four songs on the Billboard Hot 100, led by his former No. 1 “Save Your Tears,” with Ariana Grande, now at No. 17.

Dating to the Artist 100’s 2014 inception, only Taylor Swift (50 weeks) and Drake (36) have spent more time at No. 1 than The Weeknd.

King Von re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 10, as his new set What It Means to Be King debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and launches at No. 1 on the Top R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums chart (59,000 units), marking his first leader on the latter list. The drill rapper previously spent a week in the Artist 100’s top 10, at No. 9, on the chart dated Nov. 21, 2020, following his death that Nov. 6 .

Plus, Parton hits a new No. 18 Artist 100 high, returning to the chart as her new LP Run, Rose, Run begins at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 (17,000 units). The set also starts atop Americana/Folk Albums, awarding Parton her second leader, and Bluegrass Albums, marking her first No. 1. On Top Country Albums, it bows as her 47th top 10, extending her record for the most top 10s among women.

